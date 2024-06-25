Software to be used with Test Guidelines
The software package, spreadsheets or protocols available for some Test Guidelines are provided as a courtesy of the developer of the test method, but have not been necessarily validated, reviewed or approved by the OECD.
Focus
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Software for Test Guideline No. 223
Software for Test Guidelines No. 305 and 318
Software for Test Guidelines No. 455, 432, 425, 497, 458, 442C and 470
Access the Test Guidelines
-
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
Missed our webinars? Watch the replays
Related work
-
The OECD Mutual Acceptance of Data (MAD) System ensures that a test performed in one country is accepted in over 40 others. Without such a system in place, testing would need to be repeated in multiple countries. Governments participating in the MAD system have confidence that chemical safety test data generated in other countries is reliable, if it complies with the OECD standards for testing and data quality.Learn more
-
Succinct, straightforward, and clear, jargon-free, messaging is required here: what are the (global) challenges and what is at stake (for OECD countries) with respect to this policy sub-issue? Keep in mind user perspective logic by signposting the multiple angles/sectors that can be brought to bear on the issue. 180-300 chars (3-6 lines) is ideal.Learn more