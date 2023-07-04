Test No. 444A: In Vitro Immunotoxicity

This Test Guideline (TG) describes the IL-2 Luc Assay test method to evaluate the potential immunotoxic effects of chemicals on T lymphoblastic cell line. This cell line allows quantitative measurement of luciferase gene induction by detecting luminescence from well-established light producing luciferase substrates as indicators of the activity of IL-2, IFN-γ and GAPDH in cells following exposure to immunotoxic chemicals. The method is intended to be used as a part of a battery to determine immunotoxic potential of chemicals.