Test No. 467: Defined Approaches for Serious Eye Damage and Eye Irritation

This Test Guideline proposes defined approaches (DA) combining data generated in vitro methods, with information sources such as physicochemical properties. The prediction from a DA may be used alone to determine eye hazard potential according to the hazard classes of the UN GHS (Categories 1, 2, or not classified). A DA consists of a fixed data interpretation procedure (DIP) (i.e. a mathematical model, a rule-based approach) applied to data (e.g in silico predictions, in chemico, in vitro data) generated with a defined set of information sources to derive a prediction without the need for expert judgment. The DAs use method combinations intended to overcome some of the limitations of the individual, stand-alone methods in order to provide increased confidence in the overall obtained result.