Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Mutual Acceptance of Data (MAD) System

The OECD Mutual Acceptance of Data (MAD) System ensures that a test performed in one country is accepted in over 40 others. Without such a system in place, testing would need to be repeated in multiple countries. Governments participating in the MAD system have confidence that chemical safety test data generated in other countries is reliable, if it complies with the OECD standards for testing and data quality.

Focus
Go to top