These Test Guidelines are not intended for new testing purposes. They are provided below for reference in assessing substances based on older study reports. The Mutual Acceptance of Data (MAD) guarantees would not apply if these Test Guidelines were used for new testing.
Replaced and Deleted Test Guidelines
These obsolete Test Guidelines have been deleted in order to allow national/regional regulations that make reference to specific Test Guidelines and versions to be updated accordingly.
Section 2
Effects on Biotic Systems
Replaced Test Guidelines
Deleted Test Guidelines
Section 4
Health Effects
Replaced Test Guidelines
423 (1996) (PART 1)
423 (1996) (PART 2)