In vitro assays for developmental neurotoxicity

In recognition of the challenges for traditional methods of toxicity testing (NRC, 2007; Kavlock et al., 2018) there has been a paradigm shift, moving away from chemical safety decisions based solely on in vivo animal tests using apical endpoints and towards the application of in vitro testing and within integrated approaches to testing and assessment IATA (OECD, 2016). This shift in approach relies on identifying and assessing the disruption of molecular events and cellular pathways associated with adverse outcomes in humans using in vitro models and higher throughput technologies. Thus, new approach methodologies (NAMs) including in vitro (omics, cell-based, tissue-based, etc) assays, in silico models, and other computational approaches, are being developed to provide information on chemical hazard and risk for humans while limiting the use of animals.

To address this evolution, the OECD Expert Group (EG) on developmental neurotoxicity in-vitro battery (DNT-IVB) is supporting and coordinating international efforts to develop test methods and foster regulatory acceptance of NAMs for DNT.