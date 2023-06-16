The OECD work on Chemical Accidents aims to share experiences amongst governments and other stakeholders and recommends policy options for enhancing the prevention of, preparedness for and response, to chemical accidents. We develop common principles and policy guidance for chemical accidents prevention, preparedness and response; to identify emerging issues in relation to accidents, analyse these issues and provide guidance on how to address them.
Chemical accident prevention, preparedness and response
Dangerous chemical-related disasters persist on a global scale and can result in fatalities, injuries, extensive environmental contamination and substantial economic setbacks. The OECD supports public authorities, industry, labour and other stakeholders in preventing chemical accidents and ensuring an appropriate response in the event of their occurrence.
About
Preventing and responding to chemical accidents
Around the world, we continue to face chemical accidents with severe impacts on people and the environment.
In June 2023, the OECD Council adopted a Decision-Recommendation concerning Chemical Accident Prevention, Preparedness and Response to ensure a high standard and commitment to prevent, prepare and respond to chemical accidents to better protect people and the environment.
The Decision-Recommendation comes with its supporting technical guidance, the Third Edition of the Guiding Principles on Chemical Accident Prevention, Preparedness and Response.
Risks from Natural Hazards at Hazardous Installations (Natech)
Natural hazards such as earthquakes and floods can initiate events which challenge the safety and operation at hazardous installations. Accidents triggered by such events are known as ‘Natech’ - Natural Hazards Triggering Technological Accidents. Many natural disasters have led to major damages to hazardous installations, releases of hazardous substances, fires and explosions, resulting in potential health effects, environmental pollution, and economic losses. These impacts can also have a transboundary dimension. Natural hazards considered minor, such as lightning or freeze, have also been found to cause Natech accidents.
The OECD works with the European Commission Joint Research Center, the UNEP/OCHA Joint Environment Unit, UNECE and UNEP to investigate the specificities of Natech for the prevention, preparedness and response to chemical accidents, exchange experience across countries (e.g. good practices, challenges, lessons learnt from Natech accidents), and provide guidance on Natech risk management.
International efforts for industrial and chemical accidents prevention, preparedness and response
This brochure presents the specificities of the Inter-Agency Coordination Group. It is an informal forum that brings together international organisations and institutions working on prevention of, preparedness for and response to industrial and chemical accidents. It also provides examples of joint activities across the organisations.
Related publications
-
-
-
14 November 2018
-
13 April 2017
-
16 March 2017
-
3 September 2014
Other reports
Programme of work
-
The OECD work on chemical safety and biosafety deals with the safe use of chemicals, nanomaterials, pesticides, biocides, and products of modern biotechnology. It also addresses related areas of concern and interest, such as chemical accidents, Pollutant Release and Transfer Registers (PRTRs) and Best Available Techniques (BAT).Learn more