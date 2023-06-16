Around the world, we continue to face chemical accidents with severe impacts on people and the environment.

In June 2023, the OECD Council adopted a Decision-Recommendation concerning Chemical Accident Prevention, Preparedness and Response to ensure a high standard and commitment to prevent, prepare and respond to chemical accidents to better protect people and the environment.

The Decision-Recommendation comes with its supporting technical guidance, the Third Edition of the Guiding Principles on Chemical Accident Prevention, Preparedness and Response.