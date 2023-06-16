Skip to main content
Chemical accident prevention, preparedness and response

Dangerous chemical-related disasters persist on a global scale and can result in fatalities, injuries, extensive environmental contamination and substantial economic setbacks. The OECD supports public authorities, industry, labour and other stakeholders in preventing chemical accidents and ensuring an appropriate response in the event of their occurrence.

