Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The OECD Programme on Chemical Safety and Biosafety

The OECD work on chemical safety and biosafety deals with the safe use of chemicals, nanomaterials, pesticides, biocides, and products of modern biotechnology. It also addresses related areas of concern and interest, such as chemical accidents, Pollutant Release and Transfer Registers (PRTRs) and Best Available Techniques (BAT). 

Go to top