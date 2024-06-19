While an important focus of the work is on safety aspects of the production, processing and use of industrial chemicals (test guidelines, good laboratory practice, manufactured nanomaterials), work is carried out on pesticides and biocides, chemical accidents, pollutant release and transfer registers, development co-operation and sound management of chemicals and biotechnology, overseen by the Chemicals and Biotechnology Committee (CBC) and undertaken by many subsidiary bodies.
The OECD Programme on Chemical Safety and Biosafety
The OECD work on chemical safety and biosafety deals with the safe use of chemicals, nanomaterials, pesticides, biocides, and products of modern biotechnology. It also addresses related areas of concern and interest, such as chemical accidents, Pollutant Release and Transfer Registers (PRTRs) and Best Available Techniques (BAT).