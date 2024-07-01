The Environment Directorate helps countries design and implement effective policies to address environmental problems and sustainably manage natural resources. It examines the linkages between the environment and economic, sectoral or social concerns in areas such as green growth, climate change, biodiversity, water, waste and the circular economy, the ocean, resource efficiency, environmental taxes, genetically modified crop safety, agriculture, transport, trade, investment and development.
OECD work on environment helps countries design and implement effective policies to address environmental problems and sustainably manage natural resources. It examines the linkages between the environment and economic, sectoral or social concerns in the various key topics below.
What we do
Leadership
Mathilde Mesnard
Deputy Director and OECD Co-ordinator for Climate and Green Finance
How we work
Two Commitees oversee and implement the OECD’s Environment Programme.
The OECD Environment Policy Committee
The Environment Policy Committee (EPOC) oversees and implements the OECD’s Environment Programme, supported by its ten subsidiary bodies. EPOC reports to the OECD Council. Established in 1971, EPOC consists of senior-level delegates from capitals and meets three times every two years. The Committee holds meetings at the Ministerial level approximately every four to five years.
EPOC oversees work on: country reviews, indicators and outlooks, climate change, natural resource management, policy tools and evaluation, environment and development, and resource efficiency and waste, supported by EPOC’s seven Working Parties. EPOC also formally co-operates with other OECD Committees, including through Joint Working Parties on Trade and Environment and on Agriculture and Environment, as well as Joint Meetings of Experts on Tax and Environment. The committee also works with other OECD committees to ensure consistency of the messages as they pertain to environment as well as ensuring horizontal links with other work in the OECD.
The OECD Chemicals Committee
The Chemicals Committee, like EPOC, reports directly to the OECD Council. EPOC’s Working Party on Chemicals, Pesticides and Biotechnology and the Chemicals Committee together form the Joint Meeting which oversees the Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) Programme.
Programmes of work
The Inclusive Forum on Carbon Mitigation Approaches (IFCMA) is the OECD’s flagship initiative designed to help optimise the global impact of emissions reduction efforts around the world through better data and information sharing, evidence-based mutual learning and inclusive multilateral dialogueLearn more
Harnessing the multidisciplinary reach of the OECD to support governments in driving the swift transformational change needed to tackle climate change.Learn more
Supporting country progress towards net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and a more resilient economy by 2050.Learn more
Strengthening domestic enabling conditions to attract finance and investments in renewables, energy efficiency and decarbonisation of industry (clean energy) in emerging economies.Learn more
The Carbon Market Platform (CMP), launched in 2015 under Germany's G7 presidency, brings together a diverse group of countries and organisations with the aim of strengthening international co-operation on developing effective, sustainable and ambitious carbon pricing approaches.Learn more
The Roundtable on Financing Water is a joint initiative of the OECD, the World Water Council, the Netherlands and the World Bank. It draws upon political leadership and technical expertise, with the ambition of facilitating increased financing of investments that contribute to water security and sustainable growth.Learn more
Our networks
Network1 July 2024
20 June 2024
Network
Network
