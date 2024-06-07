Recent meetings have addressed how to maintain momentum for net zero while responding to policy challenges arising from Russia’s war on Ukraine, the role of border carbon adjustment to meet the objectives of the Paris Agreement, and the triple challenge of food systems (improving their environmental sustainability; ensuring food security and nutrition for a growing global population; and sustaining livelihoods along the value chain).
Round Table on Sustainable Development
The Round Table on Sustainable Development brings ministers and high-level governmental officials together with business leaders, senior-level representatives of intergovernmental and non-governmental organisations and academic experts to help tackle complicated sustainability questions that defy negotiated solutions at the global level.
About us
Round Table participants
Ministers from OECD member countries, key partners* and non-OECD partner countries are invited to attend Round Table meetings depending on the topic. Given the cross-cutting nature of sustainable development issues, ministers with a range of portfolios have participated, including ministers of Finance, Economy, Foreign Affairs, Trade, Labour, Development Assistance and Environment, as well as EU Commissioners of Trade, Development and Environment.
Intergovernmental organisations represented at the Round Table vary according to the topic. Previous sessions have included heads or senior representatives from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Council for Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the UN International Maritime Organisation (IMO), the United Nations Conference on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the United Nations Commission for Sustainable Development (UNCSD), the World Trade Organisation (WTO), the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the World Bank.
The private sector is keen to participate because of the excellent opportunity to receive first-hand information from policy makers and to bring ideas and interests to the table. Business has been represented at the highest levels, including board level representation from large oil & gas companies, multinationals and innovative start-ups.
Stakeholders from civil society also participate in Round Table meetings. Representatives vary depending on the theme and have included the World Wide Fund for Nature, the World Resources Institute and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development. Numerous other NGOs, such as The World Conservation Union, Greenpeace, the Pew Centre on Global Climate Change, the Marine Stewardship Council and the Coalition for Fair Fisheries Arrangements have also attended.
* Brazil, India, Indonesia, China and South Africa
Chair of the Round Table on Sustainable Development
Connie Hedegaard
Former EU Commissioner for Climate Action (2010-2014), former Danish Minister for Climate and Energy (2007-2009) and Environment (2004-2007)
Recent meetings
Our partner
The Round Table on Sustainable Development works in partnership with the European Climate Foundation.
While hosted by the OECD, the Round Table is exclusively financed by donors; its work programme is independent from that of the Organisation.
Questions? Reach out to us
Contact Enrico Botta (Advisor) and Amelia Smith (Project officer) from the Round Table on Sustainable Development team via email.
Subscribe to our newsletter
The OECD regularly publishes newsletters featuring the latest publications, analysis, events, Green Talks LIVE webinars, articles and blogs related to environment.