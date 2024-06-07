Round Table on Sustainable Development

Ministers from OECD member countries, key partners* and non-OECD partner countries are invited to attend Round Table meetings depending on the topic. Given the cross-cutting nature of sustainable development issues, ministers with a range of portfolios have participated, including ministers of Finance, Economy, Foreign Affairs, Trade, Labour, Development Assistance and Environment, as well as EU Commissioners of Trade, Development and Environment.

Intergovernmental organisations represented at the Round Table vary according to the topic. Previous sessions have included heads or senior representatives from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Council for Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the UN International Maritime Organisation (IMO), the United Nations Conference on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the United Nations Commission for Sustainable Development (UNCSD), the World Trade Organisation (WTO), the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the World Bank.

The private sector is keen to participate because of the excellent opportunity to receive first-hand information from policy makers and to bring ideas and interests to the table. Business has been represented at the highest levels, including board level representation from large oil & gas companies, multinationals and innovative start-ups.

Stakeholders from civil society also participate in Round Table meetings. Representatives vary depending on the theme and have included the World Wide Fund for Nature, the World Resources Institute and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development. Numerous other NGOs, such as The World Conservation Union, Greenpeace, the Pew Centre on Global Climate Change, the Marine Stewardship Council and the Coalition for Fair Fisheries Arrangements have also attended.

* Brazil, India, Indonesia, China and South Africa