The 39th Round Table on Sustainable Development gathered a group of 25 high-level experts and influencers from the private and public sectors to discuss the evolving landscape of climate and trade policies, with a particular focus on border carbon adjustment (BCA) mechanisms, following proposals for such a mechanism in the European Green Deal.
The Climate Challenge and Trade: Would Border Carbon Adjustments Accelerate or Hinder Climate Action?
Round Table on Sustainable Development
- Date
- 25 February 2020
- Location
- OECD Headquarters, Paris