The 43rd Round Table on Sustainable Development (RTSD) focused on how recent world developments, and particularly Russia’s large-scale war of aggression against Ukraine, are affecting policies and progress towards tackling climate change, and what can be done to maintain momentum on climate action while responding to the social and economic consequences of the war.
Foot on the gas? Maintaining momentum for net-zero while responding to the war in Ukraine
Round Table on Sustainable Development
- Date
- 21 October 2022
- Location
- OECD Headquarters, Paris