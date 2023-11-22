Green Growth and Sustainable Development Forum

- an OECD initiative to provide a dedicated space for multi-disciplinary dialogue on green growth and sustainable development. The GGSD Forum brings together experts from different policy fields and disciplines, facilitates the exchange of knowledge and identifies potentials for cross-fertilisation.
- a valuable supplement for the work undertaken in individual government departments and ministries by addressing the horizontal, multi- disciplinary aspects of green growth and sustainable development.
- a meeting point for policy makers and experts from OECD and partner countries to exchange experiences and identify policy tools and best practices that respond to their specific country circumstances.
The Forum operates as annual conferences, focusing each year on a different cross-cutting issue related to sustainable development and green growth, and is open to stakeholders and experts from OECD Committees, government ministries and agencies, academia, businesses, civil society and other international organisations.