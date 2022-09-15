Skip to main content
Director

Jo Tyndall

Jo Tyndall is the Director of the Environment Directorate at the OECD where she oversees the implementation of the Directorate’s programme of work, covering a broad range of environmental issues, including: green growth, climate change, biodiversity, quality of ecosystems, eco-innovation, circular economy and resource productivity.

Biography

