Mathilde Mesnard

From 2021 to 2022, she was the OECD Deputy Deputy Finance for the G7 and G20 and acting Director for Financial and Enterprise Affairs. From 2016 to 2022, she was Deputy Director of the OECD Directorate for Financial and Enterprise Affairs, responsible for the policy areas of financial markets, corporate governance and corporate finance, anti-bribery, as well as the Centre for Responsible Business Conduct.

From 2013 to 2016, she was Co-ordinator of the New Approaches to Economic Challenges (NAEC) Initiative where she supported the development of multiple innovative projects across the Organisation, promoting new approaches with an impact on OECD analytical work, data collection and publications. From 2009 to 2013, Mathilde was Senior Advisor to the Secretary-General and Counsellor in his Office, where she supported the delivery of his Strategic Agenda, including in the preparation of the Ministerial Council Meetings, advancement of the relationships with Key Partners and the OECD Accession Process. She also supported the development of the CleanGovBiz Project, a strategic horizontal initiative on anti-corruption and integrity.

From 2001 to 2009, Mathilde worked in the Corporate Affairs Division of DAF where she led and contributed to a number of projects on corporate governance in South-East Europe, the Russian Federation, Asia and China, and developed the OECD Guidelines on corporate governance of SOEs. Mathilde has previously held positions as management consultant with Deloitte & Touche, Assistant Professor in Economics, and Financial Analyst at Citibank.

Mathilde has a degree in Philosophy, a Master’s Degree in Finance from the Ecole Supérieure de Commerce de Paris and an MBA from Drexel University. She received her PhD in Economics from the École des Hautes Études en Sciences Sociales.

Mathilde is a French national.