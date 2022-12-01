Skip to main content
Deputy Director and OECD Co-ordinator for Climate and Green Finance

Mathilde Mesnard

Since December 2022, Mathilde Mesnard is Deputy Director for the Environment Directorate and OECD Co-ordinator for Climate and Green Finance. She supervises work on climate and green finance and investment, as well as on environment and economic integration.

Biography

