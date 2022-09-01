Kumi Kitamori

As Head of Green Growth & Global Relations Division from 2015-2022, Kumi oversaw the mainstreaming of green growth in the work of various policy committees of the OECD and in member and partner countries. This included a dedicated programme that promotes green growth policies, finance and investment in the Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia (EECCA) region.

Prior to this, she worked in the OECD Environment Directorate on various issues including emissions trading and taxes, water pricing, climate change, biodiversity, health & environment, among others. She led a flagship project OECD Environmental Outlook to 2050 published in 2012. During 2005-2006, she served as Advisor to the OECD Secretary-General.

Prior to joining the OECD in 2000, Kumi was at the World Bank where she worked extensively in South and Southeast Asia on urban and environmental infrastructure projects (green finance for urban infrastructure, water supply & sanitation, cleaner production, etc). Kumi holds BA and MSc in development and economics from New York University and London School of Economics.



Kumi is a Japanese national.