Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

OECD Guiding Principles for Chemical Accident Prevention, Preparedness and Response - Third Edition

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/162756bf-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Series on Chemical Accidents
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), OECD Guiding Principles for Chemical Accident Prevention, Preparedness and Response - Third Edition, Series on Chemical Accidents, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/162756bf-en.
Go to top