OECD Guiding Principles for Chemical Accident Prevention, Preparedness and Response - Third Edition

Chemical accidents with serious consequences continue to happen in OECD Member countries and worldwide. Over the past decades, successive major accidents have caused deaths, injuries, significant environmental pollution and massive economic losses – from the hydrogen fluoride leak in Gumi (Korea) in 2012, the ammonium nitrate explosion in West, Texas (United States) in 2013 or, recently, the blow-up of a chemical facility in Tarragona (Spain) and the explosion at the port of Beirut (Lebanon) in 2020, and the blast in Leverkusen (Germany) in 2021. This third edition of the OECD Guiding Principles for Chemical Accident Prevention, Preparedness and Response provides guidance for the safe planning and operation of hazardous installations. It aims to support public authorities and industry in taking appropriate actions to prevent chemical accidents and to mitigate impacts of accidents that do nevertheless occur. These guiding principles apply to fixed installations at which hazardous substances are produced, processed, handled, stored, used or disposed of, in such a form and quantity that there might be a risk of occurrence of a chemical accident. These guiding principles constitute the technical guidance supporting the implementation of the Decision-Recommendation of the Council concerning Chemical Accident Prevention, Preparedness and Response adopted in 2023.