Chemical Accidents Involving Nanomaterials: Potential Risks and Review of Prevention, Preparedness and Response Measures – Project Report

This document presents the outcome from a project that aimed to investigate safety issues related to the prevention of, preparedness for, and response to accidents involving manufactured nanomaterials. This report aims to address potential risks for humans and the environment resulting from accidents involving manufactured nanomaterials (MNMs), for example, accidental releases of larger quantities of nanomaterials into the area surrounding an establishment and review measures for prevention of, preparedness for and response to accidents involving nanomaterials.