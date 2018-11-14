Guidance on Change of Ownership in Hazardous Facilities

Ownership change potentially affects key elements of safety management and can lead to a change in the management of the risks at a facility, either positively or negatively. Stakeholders involved in an ownership change should be aware of the hazards that those facilities are capable of posing, and understand that these hazards can lead to accidents with effects that extend far beyond their boundaries potentially affecting the public and the surrounding environment. They should also understand the responsibility they have for preventing such accidents and mitigating their consequences. Before, during and after the transaction the management of safety should be a priority for all.