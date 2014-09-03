This Document was designed to serve as a tool to assist industrial enterprises, public authorities, and communities near hazardous installations world-wide develop and implement a means to assess the success of their chemical safety activities. The guidance does not define a precise methodology, but rather provides guidance on how to develop and use safety performance indicators including the general elements of Safety Performance Indicators (SPI) Programmes.
Guidance on Developing Safety Performance Indicators For Public Authorities and Communities/Public
Report
Series on Chemical Accidents
Abstract
