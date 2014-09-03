Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Guidance on Developing Safety Performance Indicators For Public Authorities and Communities/Public

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264221734-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Series on Chemical Accidents
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2014), Guidance on Developing Safety Performance Indicators For Public Authorities and Communities/Public, Series on Chemical Accidents, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264221734-en.
Go to top