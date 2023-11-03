Initial Recommendations on Evaluation of Data from the Developmental Neurotoxicity (DNT) In-Vitro Testing Battery

Developmental neurotoxic chemicals are a diverse set of substances that have the potential to interfere with the normal development of the nervous system, which, if perturbed without compensation, may lead to adverse effects on nervous system structures and/or functions. The purpose of the present document is to provide initial recommendations on the evaluation of data developed with the DNT IVB (e.g., hit vs non-hit, uncertainties, biological coverage). The major aims are to describe the assays that comprise the battery in terms of neurodevelopment, provide criteria that allows evaluation of the relevance of the data to developmental neurotoxicity, and to assist in the determination of the degree of certainty in any positive or negative findings to better inform use of DNT in vitro data in regulatory hazard determinations.