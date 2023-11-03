Skip to main content
Initial Recommendations on Evaluation of Data from the Developmental Neurotoxicity (DNT) In-Vitro Testing Battery

Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/91964ef3-en
OECD
OECD Series on Testing and Assessment

OECD (2023), Initial Recommendations on Evaluation of Data from the Developmental Neurotoxicity (DNT) In-Vitro Testing Battery, OECD Series on Testing and Assessment, No. 377, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/91964ef3-en.
