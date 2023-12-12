Adverse Outcome Pathways

The OECD is developing co-operation with scientific journals for the review and publication of AOPs.

This co-operation is formalised in the signature of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The conditions of the MOU are summarised here.

Scientific journal signatories take part in the scientific review of AOPs relevant to their field of expertise, with the view to achieve the following common objectives:



increase the rate of AOP scientific reviews

offer the opportunity for journals to get more submissions for scientific articles

enable a double recognition through AOP publications in the scientific literature and at the OECD

The following journals have already signed an MOU with the OECD: