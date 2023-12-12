Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Substance interaction with the pulmonary resident cell membrane components leading to pulmonary fibrosis

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/10372cb8-en
Authors
Sabina Halappanavar, Monita Sharma, Silvia Solorio-Rodriguez, Hakan Wallin, Ulla Vogel, Kristie Sullivan, Amy J. Clippinger
Tags
OECD Series on Adverse Outcome Pathways
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Halappanavar, S. et al. (2023), “Substance interaction with the pulmonary resident cell membrane components leading to pulmonary fibrosis”, OECD Series on Adverse Outcome Pathways, No. 33, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/10372cb8-en.
Go to top