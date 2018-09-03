Endocrine disrupters

In the late 1990s, OECD countries decided to take action to develop tools to identify endocrine disrupting chemicals. Based on scientific works and research efforts, OECD started to investigate test methods that could be standardised and used in chemicals regulations to detect and characterise hazards posed by endocrine disrupting chemicals.

Using the validated methodologies available through OECD, regulatory authorities can use internationally harmonised tools to evaluate chemicals of concern for human health and/or the environment.

