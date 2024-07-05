The OECD webinars on Emerging Science provide an opportunity to chemical safety professionals to learn and discuss new methodologies developed by research globally. These new approaches might make their way into future regulatory applications, but a dialogue will help scientists understand the needs of the regulatory community, and allow regulators to ask the relevant questions early on.
Webinar Series on Emerging Science to Improve Chemical Safety
