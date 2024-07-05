Webinar Series on Emerging Science to Improve Chemical Safety

This webinar, co-organised with the Joint Research Centre (JRC) of the European Commission, discussed the recently published report on Addressing evidence needs in chemicals policy and regulation by the JRC.

The webinar was an opportunity to hear the main findings of the report and a set of actionable recommendations, including how knowledge management systems can be designed in a user-centric fashion to address current challenges, with the Adverse Outcome Pathway (AOP) framework being a prominent example.