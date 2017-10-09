This test guideline describes a test procedure to gain information on dispersion stability of manufactured nanomaterials in simulated environmental media. The main purpose of this guideline is to assess the ability of a nanomaterial to attain a colloidal dispersion and to conserve this dispersion under environmentally relevant conditions. The test procedure involves a dispersion of the nanomaterial with the aid of a calibrated sonication procedure and the determination of the mass concentration of the nanomaterial in a set of test vials while the particles undergo homoagglomeration and settling in environments of different hydrochemistry
Test No. 318: Dispersion Stability of Nanomaterials in Simulated Environmental Media
Report
OECD Guidelines for the Testing of Chemicals, Section 3
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
25 June 2024
-
4 July 2023
-
30 June 2022
-
-
-
26 September 2014
-
2 October 2012
-
23 July 2010
Related publications
-
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024