The Test Guideline (TG) describes the use of liver S9 sub-cellular fraction (RT-S9) of rainbow trout (Oncorhynchus mykiss) as a metabolising system to determine the clearance (CL, IN VITRO, INT ) of a test chemical using a substrate depletion approach. Introduction of the test chemical to the RT-S9 incubation medium initiates the reaction. In order to collect samples at various time points, the reaction is terminated by transferring an aliquot of the medium to a stopping solution. The decrease of the test chemical concentration from the incubation vial is measured with a validated analytical method and used to determine the CL, IN VITRO, INT. The value obtained can then be used to improve in silico predictions of the test chemical bioaccumulation in fish.
Test No. 319B: Determination of in vitro intrinsic clearance using rainbow trout liver S9 sub-cellular fraction (RT-S9)
Report
OECD Guidelines for the Testing of Chemicals, Section 3
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
25 June 2024
-
4 July 2023
-
30 June 2022
-
-
9 October 2017
-
26 September 2014
-
2 October 2012
-
23 July 2010
Related publications
-
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024