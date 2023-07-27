These consensus documents comprise technical information for use during the regulatory assessment of products of biotechnology and are intended to be mutually recognised among OECD Member countries. They focus on the biology of organisms (such as plants, trees or micro-organisms) or introduced novel traits.
Consensus documents: harmonisation of regulatory oversight in biotechnology
The OECD publishes science-based consensus documents that provide information for use during the regulatory assessment of organisms produced from modern biotechnology - transgenic crops, trees, animals and micro-organisms - intended for release in the environment for agriculture, animal farming, forestry or other purposes.
Focus
By type of organism and other classifications:
Biology of plants
- Environmental Considerations for Risk/safety Assessment for the Release of Transgenic Plants (2023)
- Rice (Oryza sativa) (2021)
- Safflower (Carthamus tinctorius L.) (2020)
- Apple (Malus domestica Borkh.) (2019)
- Tomato (Solanum lycopersicum L.) (2016)
- Sorghum (Sorghum bicolor (L.) Moench) (2016)
- Cowpea (Vigna unguiculata) (2015)
- Common Bean (Phaseolus vulgaris) (2015)
- Cassava (Manihot esculenta) (2014)
- Sugarcane (2013)
- Brassica Crops (Brassica spp.) (2012)
- Cucurbita L. (Squashes, Pumpkins, Zucchinis and Gourds) (2012)
- Bananas & Plantains (Musa spp.) (2009)
- Cotton (Gossypium spp.) (2008)
- Chili, Hot & Sweet Peppers (Capsicum annuum) (2006) | Also available in Chinese
- Papaya (Carica papaya) (2005)
- Sunflower (Helianthus annus) (2004)
- Maize (Zea mays subs. Mays) (2003) | Also available in Japanese, and Chinese
- Sugar Beet (Beta vulgaris) (2001)
- Soybean (Glyxine max) (2000) | Also available in Japanese, Russian and Chinese
- Wheat (Triticum aestivum) (1999) | Also available in Chinese
- Potato (Solanum tuberosum subsp. Tuberosum) (1997) | Also available in Russian
Trees
Trees:
- Eucalyptus spp. (2014)
- Black Spruce (Picea mariana) (2010)
- Lodgepole Pine (Pinus contorta) (2008)
- Douglas-Fir (Pseudotsuga menziesii) (2008)
- Western White Pine (Pinus monticola) (2008)
- North American Larches (Larix lyalli, L. occidentalis, L. larciana) (2007)
- Jack Pine (Pinus banksiana) (2006)
- European White Birch (Betula pendula) (2003)
- Eastern White Pine (Pinus strobus) (2002)
- Stika Spruce (Picea sitchensis) (2002)
- Poplars (Populus spp.) (2000) | Also available in Russian
- White Spruce (Picea glauca) (1999)
- Norway Spruce (Picea abies) (1999)
Fruit trees:
- Stone Fruits (Prunus spp.) | Also available in Russian
Mushrooms
Animals
Micro-organisms
Micro-organisms:
- Acinetobacter (2008)
- Acidithiobacillus (2006)
- Baculovirus (2002)
- Pseudomonas (1997)
Biosafety Aspects of Bacteria (Guidance Documents):
- Pathogenicity Factors in Assessing the Potential Adverse Health Effects of Micro-Organisms: Bacteria (2011)
- Horizontal Gene Transfer Between Bacteria (2010)
- Methods for Detection of Micro-organisms Introduced into the Environment: Bacteria (2004)
- Use of Taxonomy in Risk Assessment of Micro-organisms: Bacteria (2003)
Traits
- Plants Expressing Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) - Derived Insect Control Protein (2007) | Also available in Chinese: Part 1 and Part 2
- Herbicide Metabolism and the Residues in Glufosinate-Ammonium (Phosphinothricin) - Tolerant Transgenic Plants (2002) | Available in Japanese
- Genes and their Enzymes that Confer Tolerance to Phosphinothricin Herbicide (1999) | Available in Japanese
- Genes and their Enzymes that Confer Tolerance to Glyphosate Herbicide (1999) | Also available in Japanese
- Crop Plants Made Virus Resistant through Coat Protein Gene-Mediated Protection (1996)
Facilitating Harmonisation (Other Documents)
- COLLATION OF THE ANSWERS FOR QUESTIONNAIRE Enhanced Information Exchange on New Breeding Techniques: 2024 Results
- Developments in Delegations on Biosafety Issues, May 2023 – February 2024 (2024)
- Environmental Considerations for Risk/safety Assessment for the Release of Transgenic Plants (2023)
- Developments in Delegations on Biosafety Issues, June 2022 – April 2023 (2023)
- Developments in Delegations on Biosafety Issues, April 2021 – May 2022 (2022)
- Developments in Delegations on Biosafety Issues, April 2020 – March 2021 (2021)
- Revised Points to Consider for Consensus Documents on the Biology of Cultivated Plants (2020)
- Report of the OECD Workshop on Environmental Risk Assessment of Products Derived from New Plant Breeding Techniques (February 2014) (2016)
- Low Level Presence of Transgenic Plants in Seed and Grain Commodities (2013)
- Molecular Characterisation of Plants Derived from Modern Biotechnology (2010)
- Designation of a Unique Identifier for Transgenic Plants (Revised Version) (Guidance Document) (2006) | Also available in Japanese and Russian
- Introduction to the OECD Biosafety Consensus Documents (2005) | Also available in Japanese
Publications series on Harmonisation of Regulatory Oversight in Biotechnology
27 July 2023
3 May 2022
23 June 2018
21 December 2017
5 April 2016
5 April 2016
