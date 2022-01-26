PFAS and Alternatives in Food Packaging (Paper and Paperboard): Hazard Profile 

This report comes as a supplement to the report on “Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).and alternatives in food packaging (paper and paperboard): Commercial availability and current uses” that summarised the commercial availability and current uses of short-chain PFAS and non-fluorinated alternatives in paper and paperboard food packaging. This report aims to complement the 2020 report by compiling information on the hazard profile of the alternatives identified in terms of hazard classifications from authorities and industry and available assessments from authorities on persistence, bioaccumulation, environmental and health hazards.