Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Fact Cards of Major Groups of Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFASs)

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/59e7ffc6-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Series on Risk Management of Chemicals
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), Fact Cards of Major Groups of Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFASs), OECD Series on Risk Management of Chemicals, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/59e7ffc6-en.
Go to top