Valuing the avoidance of IQ losses in children

A large scale multi-country stated preference approach
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/71574eb4-en
Authors
Susana Mourato, Giles Atkinson, Damien Dussaux , Chiara Sotis, Stavros Georgiou, Davide Contu
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Mourato, S. et al. (2023), “Valuing the avoidance of IQ losses in children: A large scale multi-country stated preference approach”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 219, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/71574eb4-en.
