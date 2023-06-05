Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Valuing a reduction in the risk of very low birth weight

A large scale multi-country stated preference approach
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/dfd159a1-en
Authors
Milan Ščasný, Iva Zvěřinová, Damien Dussaux
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Ščasný, M., I. Zvěřinová and D. Dussaux (2023), “Valuing a reduction in the risk of very low birth weight: A large scale multi-country stated preference approach”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 217, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/dfd159a1-en.
Go to top