Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Reconciling Terminology of the Universe of Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances

Recommendations and Practical Guidance
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/e458e796-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Series on Risk Management of Chemicals
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2021), Reconciling Terminology of the Universe of Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances: Recommendations and Practical Guidance, OECD Series on Risk Management of Chemicals, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e458e796-en.
Go to top