Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances and Alternatives in Coatings, Paints and Varnishes (CPVs): Report on the Commercial Availability and Current Uses

This report examines the commercial availability and current uses of PFASs and non-PFAS alternatives in coatings, paints and varnishes (CPVs). From the wide range of applications that comprise the CPV sector, three applications have been examined more closely: coatings for cables and wiring, the front and backsheets of solar panels and household and architectural paints. The report suggests a number of policy recommendations and areas that may be considered for further work. These have been divided into those aimed at international organisations/national governments and those aimed at industry.