Harmonised List of Pollutants for Global Pollutant Release and Transfer Registers (PRTRs)

The purpose of this document was to produce a harmonised list of pollutants that could improve the comparability of PRTR data on a global scale. Providing a list of core pollutants common to most PRTRs enhances comparability for existing PRTRs and provides a basis for a pollutant list for PRTRs under development. Incorporating the harmonised pollutants into more PRTRs will increase the utility of PRTR data globally by improving analyses in support of assessing questions of global sustainability. Since it was initially published, the harmonised list of pollutants has been widely used by established and developing PRTRs. The purpose of this revised version of the document is to update the harmonised list to: 1) include updated information, namely on the most recent pollutant lists from PRTRs in the original analysis and on the more recently developed PRTRs; and 2) provide the harmonised list in a more readily useable Excel format.