Using PRTR information to evaluate progress towards the Sustainable Development Goal 12

A Pollutant Release and Transfer Register (PRTR) is a system to collect and disseminate information on environmental releases and transfers of pollutants from industrial and other facilities. Among the most important applications of PRTRs is their use to inform decisions, gain insight, identify opportunities, and assess progress related to sustainability. The OECD Framework on the Role of Pollutant Release and Transfer Registers (PRTRs) in Global Sustainability Analyses describes the role of PRTRs in sustainable development and illustrates how PRTR data and information can be used to assess progress towards global sustainability. Based on the Framework, this analysis developed approaches for using PRTR data from multiple countries to conduct a global-scale analysis focused on assessing progress towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), specifically Goal 12, Target 12.4. This target focuses on sound chemical management, reducing releases of chemicals to the environment, and minimising the adverse impacts of chemical releases on human health and the environment.