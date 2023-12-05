PISA 2022 Results (Volume I and II) - Country Notes: Panama

This PISA test was originally due to be conducted in 2021 but was delayed by one year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The exceptional circumstances throughout this period, including lockdowns and school closures in many countries, led to occasional difficulties in collecting some data. While the vast majority of countries and economies met PISA’s technical standards, a small number did not. A country or economy in this note with an asterisk (*) next to its name means that caution is required when interpreting estimates because one or more PISA sampling standards were not reached. Further information can be found in the Reader’s Guide and in Annexes A2 and A4 of the main report.

In the challenging circumstances surrounding schooling in Panama in 2022 (teacher strikes, road blockades, and student absenteeism), student response rates decreased markedly from 90% with respect to PISA 2018 and fell short of the target set by PISA technical standards. The PISA national centre for Panama explained that non-response was potentially related to the agitated school climate students found themselves in when returning to their schools after the strikes. Additional analyses suggest that students in lower grade levels, and students with special educational needs, were more likely than others be non-responding. Based on the available information, it is not possible to exclude that mean performance estimates for 2022 are somewhat biased.