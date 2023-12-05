PISA 2022 Results (Volume I and II) - Country Notes: Hong Kong (China)

This PISA test was originally due to be conducted in 2021 but was delayed by one year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The exceptional circumstances throughout this period, including lockdowns and school closures in many countries, led to occasional difficulties in collecting some data. While the vast majority of countries and economies met PISA’s technical standards, a small number did not. A country or economy in this note with an asterisk (*) next to its name means that caution is required when interpreting estimates because one or more PISA sampling standards were not reached. Further information can be found in the Reader’s Guide and in Annexes A2 and A4 of the main report.

In Hong Kong (China), student response rates decreased between 2018 and 2022 and fell below the minimum target set by PISA technical standards. School participation rates also fell short of the target (as they did in 2018). While the risk of bias due to school non-participation is limited, it is not possible to exclude, based on the available evidence and on the experience of other countries participating in PISA, that student non-response might have introduced a small upward bias in performance results (see “Reader’s Guide” and Annex A4 in PISA 2022 Results, Volume I).