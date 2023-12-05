PISA 2022 Results (Volume I and II) - Country Notes: Ireland

This PISA test was originally due to be conducted in 2021 but was delayed by one year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The exceptional circumstances throughout this period, including lockdowns and school closures in many countries, led to occasional difficulties in collecting some data. While the vast majority of countries and economies met PISA’s technical standards, a small number did not. A country or economy in this note with an asterisk (*) next to its name means that caution is required when interpreting estimates because one or more PISA sampling standards were not reached. Further information can be found in the Reader’s Guide and in Annexes A2 and A4 of the main report.

In Ireland, student response rates decreased slightly between 2018 and 2022 and fell below the minimum target set by PISA technical standards. Additional analyses were conducted to investigate whether bias would result from non-response. The results of these analyses results imply that the reported mean scores (based on responding students) may be slightly higher than hypothetical mean scores that considered also all the non respondents, by approximately eight or nine points. The bias associated with trend and cross-country comparisons, however, might be smaller if past data or data for other countries are biased in the same direction.