PISA 2022 Results (Volume I and II) - Country Notes: Denmark

This PISA test was originally due to be conducted in 2021 but was delayed by one year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The exceptional circumstances throughout this period, including lockdowns and school closures in many countries, led to occasional difficulties in collecting some data. While the vast majority of countries and economies met PISA’s technical standards, a small number did not. A country or economy in this note with an asterisk (*) next to its name means that caution is required when interpreting estimates because one or more PISA sampling standards were not reached. Further information can be found in the Reader’s Guide and in Annexes A2 and A4 of the main report.

In Denmark, more students were excluded from the sample in comparison to 2018, surpassing the limit set by PISA technical standards. Most of these students were excluded because they were dyslexic, and are usually allowed to use electronic assistive devices to help them read on screens, including during exams. The lack of such an accommodation in PISA led schools to exclude many of these students.