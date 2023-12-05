PISA 2022 Results (Volume I and II) - Country Notes: Albania

The drop in the results of the students in Albania observed in PISA 2022 appears to be related to different factors. At the end of 2019, a strong earthquake hit Albania, causing important damages to infrastructure, including schools and houses, across 12 main cities. About half of the students participating in PISA 2022 (50.5%) are originally from the cities most hit by the earthquake. Until April 2022, when PISA was conducted, these students have been studying outside of their regular schools, with shifts and reduced teaching hours. The Covid-19 pandemic added to the challenges faced by the education system in Albania in 2020 and 2021: the state of the digital infrastructure posed great difficulties to the effective use of online and distance learning. The disruptions caused by the earthquake and by Covid-19 on the psycho-social life of students may have had a negative impact on the engagement of students in PISA 2022.