PISA 2022 Results (Volume I and II) - Country Notes: Canada

This PISA test was originally due to be conducted in 2021 but was delayed by one year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The exceptional circumstances throughout this period, including lockdowns and school closures in many countries, led to occasional difficulties in collecting some data. While the vast majority of countries and economies met PISA’s technical standards, a small number did not. A country or economy in this note with an asterisk (*) next to its name means that caution is required when interpreting estimates because one or more PISA sampling standards were not reached. Further information can be found in the Reader’s Guide and in Annexes A2 and A4 of the main report.

In Canada, student response rates decreased between 2018 and 2022 and fell below the minimum target set by PISA technical standards in 7 out of 10 provinces. School participation rates also fell short of the target. Further analyses clearly indicate that school non-participation has not led to any appreciable bias, but also that student non-response has given rise to a small upwards bias. For more information, see the “Readers’ Guide” and Annex A4 in PISA 2022 Results, Volume I.