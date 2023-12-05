PISA 2022 Results (Volume I and II) - Country Notes: Norway

This PISA test was originally due to be conducted in 2021 but was delayed by one year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The exceptional circumstances throughout this period, including lockdowns and school closures in many countries, led to occasional difficulties in collecting some data. While the vast majority of countries and economies met PISA’s technical standards, a small number did not. A country or economy in this note with an asterisk (*) next to its name means that caution is required when interpreting estimates because one or more PISA sampling standards were not reached. Further information can be found in the Reader’s Guide and in Annexes A2 and A4 of the main report.

In 2022, Norway relied on a server-based administration (using Chromebooks) in some schools. Students in these schools experienced difficulties moving through the cognitive assessment early in the testing period. Further investigation traced the problem back to overload on the PISA contractor’s server. The problem was rapidly solved for students who were tested later; at most 9% of the final sample (584 students) were affected. During data adjudication, these data were thoroughly reviewed, and considered to be fit for reporting: the responses of students who were potentially affected did show good fit with the model, and were not remarkably different from the performance of students in other schools (see PISA 2022 Results, Volume I, Annex A4).