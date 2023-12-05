The Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) assesses the knowledge and skills of 15-year-old students in mathematics, reading and science. The tests explore how well students can solve complex problems, think critically and communicate effectively. This gives insights into how well education systems are preparing students for real life challenges and future success. Norway participated for the first time in PISA in 2000. By comparing results internationally, policy makers and educators in Norway can learn from other countries’ policies and practices.
PISA 2022 Results (Volume I and II) - Country Notes: Norway
How well did 15-year-old students in Norway do on the test?
Trends in mathematics, reading and science performance
Average 2022 results were down compared to 2018 in mathematics, reading and science.
Average performance was lower in 2022 than in any previous assessment in mathematics, and close only to the performance observed in 2006 in reading and science. While in reading and science, a significant drop was already observed between 2015 and 2018, in mathematics results had not shown signs of deterioration prior to 2018.
Over the most recent period (2018 to 2022), the gap between the highest-scoring students (10% with the highest scores) and the weakest students (10% with the lowest scores) did not change significantly in mathematics, while it widened in reading and science. In mathematics, performance dropped to a similar extent for both high- and low-achievers.
Compared to 2012 the proportion of students scoring below a baseline level of proficiency (Level 2) increased by nine percentage points in mathematics; by 11 percentage points in reading; and by seven percentage points in science.
How does Norway compare?
Students in Norway scored close to the OECD average in mathematics and reading, and less than the OECD average in science.
A similar number of students in Norway, to the average across OECD countries, were top performers (Level 5 or 6) in at least one subject. At the same time a similar proportion of students as on average across OECD countries achieved a minimum level of proficiency (Level 2 or higher) in all three subjects.
What students know and can do in mathematics
In Norway, 69% of students attained at least Level 2 proficiency in mathematics (OECD average: 69%). At a minimum, these students can interpret and recognize, without direct instructions, how a simple situation can be represented mathematically (e.g. comparing the total distance across two alternative routes, or converting prices into a different currency). Over 85% of students in Singapore, Macao (China), Japan, Hong Kong (China)*, Chinese Taipei and Estonia (in descending order of that share) performed at this level or above.
Some 7% of students in Norway were top performers in mathematics, meaning that they attained Level 5 or 6 in the PISA mathematics test (OECD average: 9%). Six Asian countries and economies had the largest shares of students who did so: Singapore (41%), Chinese Taipei (32%), Macao (China) (29%), Hong Kong (China)* (27%), Japan (23%) and Korea (23%). At these levels, students can model complex situations mathematically, and can select, compare and evaluate appropriate problem-solving strategies for dealing with them. Only in 16 out of 81 countries and economies participating in PISA 2022 did more than 10% of students attain Level 5 or 6 proficiency.
What students know and can do in reading
Some 73% of students in Norway attained Level 2 or higher in reading (OECD average: 74%). At a minimum, these students can identify the main idea in a text of moderate length, find information based on explicit, though sometimes complex criteria, and can reflect on the purpose and form of texts when explicitly directed to do so. The share of 15-year-old students who attained minimum levels of proficiency in reading (Level 2 or higher) varied from 89% in Singapore to 8% in Cambodia.
In Norway, 9% of students scored at Level 5 or higher in reading (OECD average: 7%). These students can comprehend lengthy texts, deal with concepts that are abstract or counterintuitive, and establish distinctions between fact and opinion, based on implicit cues pertaining to the content or source of the information.
What students know and can do in science
Some 72% of students in Norway attained Level 2 or higher in science (OECD average: 76%). At a minimum, these students can recognize the correct explanation for familiar scientific phenomena and can use such knowledge to identify, in simple cases, whether a conclusion is valid based on the data provided.
In Norway, 7% of students were top performers in science, meaning that they were proficient at Level 5 or 6 (OECD average: 7%). These students can creatively and autonomously apply their knowledge of and about science to a wide variety of situations, including unfamiliar ones.
A special edition of PISA
This PISA test was originally due to be conducted in 2021 but was delayed by one year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The exceptional circumstances throughout this period, including lockdowns and school closures in many countries, led to occasional difficulties in collecting some data. While the vast majority of countries and economies met PISA’s technical standards, a small number did not. A country or economy in this note with an asterisk (*) next to its name means that caution is required when interpreting estimates because one or more PISA sampling standards were not reached. Further information can be found in the Reader’s Guide and in Annexes A2 and A4 of the main report.
In 2022, Norway relied on a server-based administration (using Chromebooks) in some schools. Students in these schools experienced difficulties moving through the cognitive assessment early in the testing period. Further investigation traced the problem back to overload on the PISA contractor’s server. The problem was rapidly solved for students who were tested later; at most 9% of the final sample (584 students) were affected. During data adjudication, these data were thoroughly reviewed, and considered to be fit for reporting: the responses of students who were potentially affected did show good fit with the model, and were not remarkably different from the performance of students in other schools (see PISA 2022 Results, Volume I, Annex A4).
Performance gaps within Norway
Socio-economic divides
The PISA index of economic, social and cultural status is computed in such a way that all students taking the PISA test, regardless of the country where they live, can be placed on the same socio-economic scale. This means that it is possible to use this index to compare the performance of students of similar socio-economic background in different countries. In Norway, 59% of students (the largest share) were in the top international quintile of the socio-economic scale, meaning that they were among the most advantaged students who took the PISA test in 2022. Their average score in mathematics was 492 score points. In Estonia and Japan, students of similar socio-economic background tend to score significantly higher.
The PISA index of economic, social and cultural status can also be used to order students from the most disadvantaged to the most advantaged within each country and economy, and to create four groups of students of equal size (each comprising 25% of the population of 15-year-old students in each country/economy). In Norway socio-economically advantaged students (the top 25% in terms of socio-economic status) outperformed disadvantaged students (the bottom 25%) by 81 score points in mathematics. This is smaller than the average difference between the two groups (93 score points) across OECD countries.
Between 2012 and 2022, the gap in mathematics performance between the top and the bottom 25% of students in terms of socio-economic status widened in Norway, while the average gap across OECD countries remained stable.
Socio-economic status was a predictor of performance in mathematics in all PISA participating countries and economies. It accounted for 10% of the variation in mathematics performance in PISA 2022 in Norway (compared to 15% on average across OECD countries).
Some 13% of disadvantaged students in Norway were able to score in the top quarter of mathematics performance. These students can be considered academically resilient because, despite their socio-economic disadvantage, they have attained educational excellence by comparison with students in their own country. On average across OECD countries, 10% of disadvantaged students scored in the top quarter of mathematics performance in their own countries.
Gender differences in performance
Boys and girls performed at similar levels on average in mathematics but girls outperformed boys in reading by 42 score points in Norway. Globally, in mathematics, boys outperformed girls in 40 countries and economies, girls outperformed boys in another 17 countries or economies, and no significant difference was found in the remaining 24. In reading, girls, on average, scored above boys in all but two countries and economies that participated in PISA 2022 (79 out of 81).
In Norway, the share of low performers is larger among boys (33%) than among girls (30%) in mathematics; in reading, too, the share is larger among boys (20% of girls and 34% of boys scored below Level 2 in reading). When it comes to top performers, the share is larger among boys (8%) than among girls (5%) in mathematics; in reading, however, the share is larger among girls (11% of girls and 7% of boys scored at Level 5 or 6 in reading).
Between 2012 and 2022, performance in mathematics declined to a similar extent among boys and girls in Norway.
Immigrant background and student performance
Immigrant students are defined as students whose parents were born in a country/economy other than that where the student took the PISA test. Students with an immigrant background can be distinguished between first- and second-generation immigrants. First-generation immigrants are those who were also born outside the country of assessment; second-generation students are students born in the country of assessment but whose parent(s) were born outside the country of assessment.
The share of immigrant students has increased in Norway to 16% in 2022 (10% in 2012). In 2022, 7% of 15-year-old students were first-generation immigrants, meaning that they were born in another country/economy, and their families moved to Norway only in recent years. Among these first-generation immigrant students, 46% arrived in Norway at or before age 5; 12% arrived after age 12, and after completing the elementary grades in another education system.
Immigrant students in Norway tend to have a more disadvantaged socio-economic profile than non-immigrant students; while 25% of all students are considered socio-economically disadvantaged, the corresponding share among students with an immigrant background is 54%. Some 69% of immigrant students (and 3% of all remaining students) reported that the language they speak at home most of the time is different from the language in which they took the PISA assessment.
In mathematics, the average difference in performance between immigrant and non-immigrant students was 36 score points in favour of non-immigrant students, a significant difference. After accounting for students’ socio-economic profile, a significant difference of 9 score points in favour of non-immigrant students was observed.
In reading, the average difference in performance between immigrant and non-immigrant students was 51 score points in favour of non-immigrant students, a significant difference. After accounting for students’ socio-economic profile, a significant difference of 23 score points in favour of non-immigrant students was observed.
How is school life in Norway?
Students’ sense of belonging at school and satisfaction with life
In 2022, 81% of students in Norway reported that they make friends easily at school (OECD average: 76%) and 77% felt that they belong at school (OECD average: 75%). Meanwhile, 14% reported feeling lonely at school, and 10% like an outsider or left out of things at school (OECD average: 16% and 17%). Compared to 2018, students’ sense of belonging at school declined in Norway.
Support and discipline in mathematics lessons
In Norway, 61% of students reported that, in most mathematics lessons, the teacher shows an interest in every student’s learning (OECD average: 63%), and 66% that the teacher gives extra help when students need it (OECD average: 70%). In 2012, the corresponding shares were 60% and 70%. Mathematics results in 2022 tended to decline less, on average, in education systems where more students reported that teachers give extra help when students need it, compared to ten years earlier.
Many students study mathematics in a disciplinary climate that is not favourable to learning: in 2022, about 23% of students in Norway reported that they cannot work well in most or all lessons (OECD average: 23%); 24% of students do not listen to what the teacher says (OECD average: 30%); 31% of students get distracted using digital devices (OECD average: 30%); and 25% get distracted by other students who are using digital devices (OECD average: 25%). On average across OECD countries, students were less likely to report getting distracted using digital devices when the use of cell phones on school premises is banned.
Feeling safe at and around school
PISA 2022 data show that in education systems where performance remained high and students’ sense of belonging improved, students tended to feel safer and less exposed to bullying and other risks at their school.
In Norway, 5% of students reported not feeling safe on their way to school (OECD average: 8%); 9% of students reported not feeling safe in their classrooms at school (OECD average: 7%); 9% of students reported not feeling safe at other places at school (e.g. hallway, cafeteria, restroom) (OECD average: 10%).
Some 19% of girls and 21% of boys reported being the victim of bullying acts at least a few times a month (OECD average: 20% of girls and 21% of boys). On average across OECD countries, fewer students were exposed to bullying in 2022 compared to 2018: for example, only 7% of students reported that other students spread nasty rumours about them in 2022, compared to 11% in 2018. In Norway, too, the corresponding proportions shrank (6% in 2022 compared to 7% in 2018).
Parental involvement in learning
PISA data collected from school principals show that the percentage of parents who were involved in school and learning decreased substantially between 2018 and 2022 in many countries/economies. This was also the case in Norway. In 2022, 6% of students in Norway were in schools whose principal reported that during the previous academic year at least half of all families discussed their child’s progress with a teacher on their own initiative (and 82% on the teacher’s initiative). In 2018, the corresponding number was 19% (and 89%). Systems that had more positive trends in parental involvement between 2018 and 2022 (i.e. systems in which the share of parents who discussed their child’s progress with a teacher on their own initiative shrank less) tended to show more stable or improved performance in mathematics.
What else does PISA tell us?
Resources invested in education
Expenditure on education is related to student performance only to a certain extent. Among the countries/economies whose cumulative expenditure per student, over all primary and secondary school years between the ages of 6 and 15, was under USD 75 000 (PPP) in 2019, higher expenditure on education was associated with higher scores in the PISA mathematics test. But this was not the case among countries/economies whose cumulative expenditure was greater than USD 75 000 (PPP). For this latter group of countries/economies, the ways in which financial resources are used seems to matter more for student performance than the level of investment in education. In Norway, the cumulative expenditure per student, over ten years of age between 6 and 15, was equivalent to about USD 153 300 (PPP).
In about half of all countries/economies with comparable data, school principals in 2022 were more likely than their counterparts in 2018 to report a shortage of teaching staff. This was also the case in Norway. In 2022, 35% of students in Norway were in schools whose principal reported that the school’s capacity to provide instruction is hindered by a lack of teaching staff (and 12%, by inadequate or poorly qualified teaching staff). In 2018, the corresponding proportions were 11% and 5%. In most countries/economies, students attending schools whose principal reported shortages of teaching staff scored lower in mathematics than students in schools whose principal reported fewer or no shortages of teaching staff.
How students progress through schooling
When they sat the PISA test in 2022, 100% of 15-year-old students in Norway were enrolled in 10th grade.
In Norway, 96% reported that they had attended pre-primary education for one year or more (OECD average: 94%). On average across OECD countries, students who had attended pre-primary education for one year or more scored higher in mathematics at the age of 15 than students who never attended or who had attended for less than one year, even after accounting for socio-economic factors.
School autonomy
In Norway, 84% of students attended a school where principals had the main responsibility for hiring teachers (OECD average: 60%), and 80% were enrolled in a school where teachers had the main responsibility for choosing which learning materials are used (OECD average: 76%). Many high-performing school systems tend to entrust principals and teachers with these responsibilities.
Key features of PISA 2022
The content
The PISA 2022 survey focused on mathematics, with reading and science as minor areas and creative thinking as the innovative area of assessment; Norway did not participate in the assessment of creative thinking. PISA 2022 also included an assessment of young people’s financial literacy, which was optional for countries and economies. Results for mathematics, reading and science are released on 5 December 2023 and results for creative thinking and financial literacy in 2024.
The students
Some 690 000 students took the assessment in 2022, representing about 29 million 15-year-olds in the schools of the 81 participating countries and economies.
In Norway, 6611 students, in 267 schools, completed the assessment in mathematics, reading or science, representing about 59 000 15-year-old students (an estimated 91% of the total population of 15-year-olds).
The assessment
Students took two hour-long tests, each devoted to one subject. Different students were given different test questions and different combinations of subjects (e.g. mathematics followed by reading, or science followed by mathematics, etc.). Test items were a mixture of multiple-choice questions and questions requiring students to construct their own responses.
Students also answered a background questionnaire, which took about 35 minutes to complete. The questionnaire sought information about the students themselves, their attitudes, dispositions and beliefs, their homes, and their school and learning experiences. School principals completed a questionnaire about school management, organisation, and the learning environment.
Some countries/economies also distributed additional questionnaires, to students, parents and/or teachers, to elicit more information. The findings from these optional questionnaires are not covered by this note.
References
OECD (2023), PISA 2022 Results (Volume I): The State of Learning and Equity in Education, PISA, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/53f23881-en
OECD (2023), PISA 2022 Results (Volume II): Learning During – and From – Disruption, PISA, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a97db61c-en
