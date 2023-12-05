PISA 2022 Results (Volume I and II) - Country Notes: Colombia

A Spanish version of this Country Note is available at this link.

The Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) assesses the knowledge and skills of 15-year-old students in mathematics, reading and science. The tests explore how well students can solve complex problems, think critically and communicate effectively. This gives insights into how well education systems are preparing students for real life challenges and future success. Colombia participated for the first time in PISA in 2006. By comparing results internationally, policy makers and educators in Colombia can learn from other countries’ policies and practices.