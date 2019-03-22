This MDCR is designed to help Panama formulate development strategies, and identify and support the policy reforms needed to achieve further sustainable and inclusive development. This review comes at a time when Panama is achieving high economic growth but further policy action is needed to expand socio-economic benefits across all economic sectors, regions and households.
Multi-dimensional Review of Panama
Volume 3: From Analysis to Action
Report
OECD Development Pathways
Abstract
