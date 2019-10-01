Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Multi-dimensional Review of Paraguay

Volume 3. From Analysis to Action
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5e722f8e-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Development Pathways
Download PDF

Select a language

English
español

Cite this content as:

OECD (2019), Multi-dimensional Review of Paraguay: Volume 3. From Analysis to Action, OECD Development Pathways, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5e722f8e-en.
Go to top