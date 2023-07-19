This publication contains the 2023 Second Round Peer Review on the Exchange of Information on Request for Paraguay. It refers to Phase 1 only (Legal and Regulatory Framework).
Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes: Paraguay 2023 (Second Round, Phase 1)
Peer Review Report on the Exchange of Information on Request
Report
Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
Related publications
-
13 March 2024
-
5 December 2023
-
10 September 2022
-
27 April 2022
-
-
Report28 October 2021
-
4 October 2021
-
22 April 2021