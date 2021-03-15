DAC Evaluation Resource Centre (DEReC)

Serving as a platform for evaluation learning and coordination, the DAC Network on Development Evaluation establishes shared norms and standards and supports efforts to build capacity among partners for conducting and collaborating on evaluations.

The Development Evaluation Resource Centre (DEReC) is an extensive database that contains evaluation publications from EvalNet members. It enables easy navigation through evaluation reports and studies categorized by topics/sectors, countries, or donors. Since its inception in 2005, DEReC has become an essential resource for the global evaluation community. It provides free access to valuable insights and promotes peer learning.