DAC Network on Development Evaluation (EvalNet)

By promoting the use of evaluation for building a strong evidence base for learning, policy making and accountability, the EvalNet contributes to better development results. It is made up of the central and independent evaluation unit(s) of DAC member countries and collaborates closely with the evaluation units of partner countries, regional development banks, the World Bank, the IMF, UNDP and the UN Evaluation Group.

The network meets in plenary every eight to nine months, with working groups convening more often to advance collaborative work. The network is guided by a Chair and two vice-chairs (the EvalNet Bureau) who represent the DAC. EvalNet often collaborates with the DAC’s policy networks to support their evaluation needs, and to share the latest insights. EvalNet also works closely with evaluation associations and other evaluation networks.