Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Core concepts in blended finance

Assessment of uses and implications for evaluation
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/711006b7-en
Authors
Stephen Spratt, Eilis Lawlor, Vincent Coppens
Tags
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Spratt, S., E. Lawlor and V. Coppens (2021), “Core concepts in blended finance: Assessment of uses and implications for evaluation”, OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers, No. 90, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/711006b7-en.
Go to top